Max Homa saw off the unfortunate weather and Keegan Bradley on the same day to win the Wells Fargo Championship.
During a week of cold, wet conditions, the American closed with a 2-under 68 final round for a two-shot victory.
He finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, winning on the tour for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.
TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, withstood torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.
Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead but gave it away on the par-5 second hole before taking it back on the par-4 eighth.
But Homa finally took command on the back nine.
A two-shot swing on the 15th hole gave Homa a three-shot lead.
A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Rory McIlroy, who began the day six shots off the lead, was 3 under through 10 holes. He stalled from there and closed with a bogey for a 68 to finish alone in fifth, four shots back.
Homa after winning the Wells Fargo Championship and the season opener in Napa California joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two), and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season.