Max Homa saw off the unfortunate weather and Keegan Bradley on the same day to win the Wells Fargo Championship.

During a week of cold, wet conditions, the American closed with a 2-under 68 final round for a two-shot victory.

He finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, winning on the tour for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.

TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, withstood torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead but gave it away on the par-5 second hole before taking it back on the par-4 eighth.

But Homa finally took command on the back nine.