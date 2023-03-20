Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani To Star In a Drama Again

Mawra Hocane is a stunning and incredibly gifted Pakistani actor who works in both television and movies. She has appeared in a number of incredible, popular drama serials.

Sabaat, her most recent successful drama series, included Ameer Gilani, who made his acting debut there. Fans adored the couple’s on-screen chemistry, so we’re excited to see them together. Mawra Hocane disclosed information on the project she was working on with Ameer Gilani last year, which was slated to be shot after his graduation from Harvard.

Nauroz, a Momina Duraid production, is the name of the next drama series. The drama was written by Kashif Anwar, and Shehzad Kashmiri, who also directed Sabaat & Parizaad, directed it.

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, Syed Jibran, Rana Majid, and more actors are featured in the cast.