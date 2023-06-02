Maveshi Mandi Karachi location 2023

KARACHI – Asia’s largest cattle market is set to be in full swing in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi, where sacrificial animals have been reached from across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

Traders from parts of Pakistan flocked to the cattle market with sacrificial animals, and booking of VVIP blocks is underway where animals worth millions will be displayed.

The provincial authorities of Sindh have finalised at least eight locations for Maveshi Mandi (Cattle Markets) in Karachi.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been in place for setting up cattle markets at unauthorized locations as it caused massive traffic congestion, unsanitary and security issues.

Locations for Maveshi Mandi in Karachi

Taiser Town, Northern Bypass

Malir 15, Asoo Goth

Cattle Mandi Landhi

Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market

Hamdard University near ManghopirMoach Goth, Baldia Town

Cattle Mandi permitted by Station Commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board

Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board

Let it be known that the largest cattle mandi of the port city, which was placed on the Superhighway in previous years, will now be set up on the Northern Bypass Scheme at Taiser Town.

Meanwhile, the skyrocketing prices are likely to dampen sales of sacrificial animals in Pakistan.

Eid Ul Adha Date 2023 in Pakistan

As per the prediction, Eid ul-Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 27 this year.

Eid ul-Adha is one of the two major Islamic festivals that Muslims celebrate every year with traditional fervor. The day is observed as a public holiday throughout the country.