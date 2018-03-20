Mauritius President to quit March 23 over shopping scandal

Port Louis (Mauritius)

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the island nation’s first woman head of state, quit in the wake of a scandal over shopping expenses that led to a breakdown in her relationship with the prime minister.

“In the supreme interest of the country and that of the Mauritian population, she prefers to go,” Ms Gurib-Fakim’s lawyer Yusuf Mohamed said in comments broadcast by Port Louis-based Radio Plus. “She does not want to see the population and economy suffer.”

Ms Gurib-Fakim will leave office on March 23, ending a week-long crisis at the helm of the 461-billion rupee ($18.45 billion) economy that saw Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on March 15 threaten to force the president out of office if she didn’t quit.

It also follows only a day after Mr Jugnauth said that a commission of inquiry appointed by the president into how her bank records were leaked and into an Angolan businessman and his dealings with regulators is in violation of the Constitution.

Tensions reached boiling point after Ms Gurib-Fakim denied telling the prime minister she will resign for using a credit card that had been issued by the London-based Planet Earth Institute in 2016.

Ms Gurib-Fakim has said she “inadvertently” used the card, which was identical to a bank card she already had.—Agencies