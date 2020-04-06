Mauritius Open 2020 rescheduled for August

ISLAMABAD The Necker Mauritius Open 2020 has been rescheduled for August (18-22) following last week’s decision by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to extend the suspension of the PSA Tour until July due to the global outbreak of COVID19 Pandemic. The tournament – which was originally scheduled to take place in June would be the first PSA World Tour event to be held on the picturesque island, with play taking place at the Cote D’or Sports Complex in the Moka District of Mauritius, said a press release issued here. A 24-man draw would compete for the $100,000 prize fund. The tournament is a PSA World Tour Gold event and follows off the back of successful exhibition tournaments in previous years which attracted world-class players such as former World No.1s Gregory Gaultier and Karim Abdel Gawad. “We are working hard to overcome the various challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak and I am pleased that we are able to share the news that we have rescheduled the first of a number of tournaments affected by the suspension of the tour,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.— APP