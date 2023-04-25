Chelsea is reportedly getting close to agreeing to a deal with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to become the next team manager at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been without a club since getting the sack at Paris Saint-Germain in July of 2022.

Pochettino reportedly beat out competition from former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique while Chelsea’s hierarchy also considered Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelloti and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as other options.

Chelsea will reportedly allow interim manager Frank Lampard to see out the season before Mauricio Pochettino takes over the role in the summer.

His appointment will bring an end to one of the most talked about subjects in the footballing world this year. Under their new ownership, the Londoners went on a record spending spree which did little to change their fortunes on the pitch.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, 20 points adrift of the last Champions League place having already exited the European competition at the hands of Real Madrid.

Their poor run of form also saw Graham Potter being dismissed after just 7 months in charge of the club.

Chelsea will be hoping that Pochettino can help turn things around given his proven pedigree in the Premier League.