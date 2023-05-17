Maulvi Abdul Kabir appointed as Afghanistan’s acting PM

Maulvi Abdul Kabir was named acting prime minister of Afghanistan on Wednesday by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, according to Khaama Press News Agency.

The Taliban administration would be led by Maulvi Kabir while Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, the interim prime minister, heals, according to the media.

It should be mentioned that Akhund has been the Taliban government’s prime minister ever since the group regained control in 2021.

Despite the Taliban’s leadership withholding information on Akhund’s condition, a press report quoting sources said that he had heart trouble.

Maulvi Kabir is claimed to be a member of the Zadran tribe and hails from the eastern Paktika province. From 1996 until 2001, he presided as the province of Nangarhar’s governor under the Taliban’s previous government.

He is one of the most senior Taliban figures that contributed significantly to the talks with the US in Qatar that led to the Taliban and the US signing the Doha Agreement.

Maulvi Kabir served as the economic deputy of Akhund’s deputy after the Taliban seized control again in August 2021, and he later served as the prime minister of the Taliban’s political deputy.