Maulanas from DI Khan not likely to sail smoothly

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and company is not likely to sale smoothly this time in their home constituency and strong hold Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) where besides the independent candidates, they are also sure to be given tough time by the emerging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) as the nation will go for polling today.

Though Dera Ismail Khan has long been a stronghold of the JUI-F yet we may see a good fight in the Polls scheduled to be held all over the country on July 25 (today) on two national Assembly and five PA seats.

In fact in DI Khan independents are seen favorably as voters here and in southern KP in general don’t vote for a party and prefer to make their choice based on persona likings and family basis.

The DI Khan division has two NA seats i.e. NA-38 and NA-39 both to be contested by the by JUI Chief Maulana Fazal. He will be facing relatively week candidate Waqar Khan (Independent) and Ali Amin Gandapur who could have posed a potential threat to Maulana had he not gone controversial in Imran khan’s Dherna (Recovery of weapons and liquor from his car) and recently named in the killing of PTI candidate for PK 99 Ikram Ullah Gandapur. On NA-39, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is up against PTI’s Yaqoob Sheikh.

As far as five provincial assembly seats PK-95, PK-96, PK-97, PK-98 and PK-99 are concerned, From PK-98, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s brother and JUI F parliamentary leader in the former KP assembly Maulana Lutf ur Rehman fighting from the MMA platform will face a strong candidate Fakher Ullah Khan who is contesting in independent capacity. From PK-95, Ehtesham Javed is an independent who was a former PTI leader who could not get a party ticket. He is seen as the strongest candidate followed by Makhdoom Murid Kazim, an independent who was also denied a PTI ticket.

