Maulana Tariq Jamil turns out to be big fan of Bollywood’ Salman Khan (VIDEO)

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is currently in headlines with his new film Radhe, holds a vast fan following in India and across the border, and here is the latest edition to the club from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has said that he had become a big fan of the Bollywood star after learning that the latter is an obedient son to his parents.

A video rife on social media shows Maulana Tariq Jamil wishing Khan and his family a very happy Eid Mubarak.

He also explained how he became a fan of the Bollywood actor.

Muslim scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil Saheb said that he is a big fan of megastar Salman Khan and wishes a happy Eid Mubarak to khan family.

Maulana Tariq Jamil revealed that Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar told him that Salman Khan is obedient to his parents to a level that he did not reject what they say to him.

Maulana said that Akhtar also told him that Salman Khan is a generous person. “These are the two qualities that made me become a fan of Salman Khan,” he said.

He also termed Salman’s father Salim Khan a lucky person on the earth over blessing with such an obedient child.

