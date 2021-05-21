Maulana Tariq Jamil launches ambulance service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s foundation has launched ambulance service for the needy people.

The announcement was made by the Maulana Tariq Jamil (MTJ) Foundation on its Instagram page.

“Molana Tariq Jamil visiting the newly bought ambulances by MTJ Foundation. We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us buy the ambulances to provide the service in times of need to the needy,” it wrote while sharing pictures of ambulances.

The humanitarian venture by the famed preacher comes as Pakistan is facing third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s covid-19 death rate surpassed 20,000, on Friday with 102 more people succumbing to the novel virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total number of people killed in the country has now reached 20,089. Punjab has recorded the most deaths with 9,704 people killed, followed by Sindh with 4,869, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,875 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 523.

The remaining deaths have been recorded in Islamabad, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In the last 24 hours, 51,528 assays were conducted, with 3,070 resulting in a positive result. The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 893,461.

There are 63,229 active cases, with 4,424 of them being serious. The covid-19 positivity ratio is 5.95 percent, according to NCOC. After more than 6,000 people healed in the last 24 hours, the overall amount of people who have recovered from the lethal virus has now crossed 810,143.

