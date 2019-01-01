Maulana Tariq Jameel undergoes angioplasty

Staff Reporter

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier on Tuesday, underwent a successful angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore.

A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to the Doctors Hospital in Lahore after complaining of chest pains, his spokesperson Noman Liaquat said on Tuesday.

Another spokesperson for the religious scholar, Tahir Rahimi, said Maulana Jameel’s angioplasty had been completed at the hospital. His arteries had been blocked as a result of which one stent was inserted.

Maulana Jameel will be kept at the hospital for the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said, adding that his health was fine and doctors had recommended rest to him.

Doctors at the hospital had advised an angiography of the religious scholar, he said.

Maulana Jameel is a well-known preacher in Pakistan and abroad and

was ranked 40th on the 2019 list of the ‘World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims’. He has also been previously featured on the list.

