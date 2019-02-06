Maulana Tariq Jameel tells why he supports Imran

Staff Reporter

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has finally revealed why he supports Prime Minister Imran Khan so much.

When a student asked Maulana Tariq Jameel about this, he said that Imran Khan is the only leader in the history of Pakistan who wants to make the country a Madina welfare state.

Nobody had ever vision this for Pakistan and this is why he won my heart, he said.

Maulana further said that although he has been close to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well, he never saw somebody so concerned for the country like Imran Khan is.

A lot of things used to come under discussion whenever he called me for meeting but Imran Khan was the first person who called me to talk about Pakistan, he said.

The religious scholar shared that he saw pure enthusiasm for Pakistan in Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan gave him his personal number to call him whenever he finds him doing something wrong.

When Maulana was asked about the opposition he is facing over his statement, he said that they are all my people and I pray for everyone.

Freedom of expression is a right in every healthy society and I respect it, he added.

In a special video message to the nation, Maulana Tariq Jameel had said that Imran Khan is the first prime minister in the history of Pakistan wishing to transform Pakistan into Madina-like welfare state.

Therefore, I appeal the entire nation to fully extend support to PM Khan, Maulana Tariq Jameel said.

