Maulana Haideri urges to promote Quranic teachings

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has called for a pro-active role of educational institution in promoting Quranic teachings and inculcating the spirit of ‘La Ilaha Illahllah’ in the young generation.

Addressing a seminar held here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he emphasized that the Muslims must be prepared to properly read, understand and implement the teachings of the Holy Quran and ‘Seerat-un-Nabwi’ to pave the way of realizing the objectives for which the country came into being about 70 years back.

The seminar, arranged by the University’s department of Abdul Wadood Center for Quranic Sciences was also addressed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, eminent naat-khawan Qari Syed Buzurg Shah Al-Azhari, Chairman Department of Quran and Tafseer IIU Dr. Qari Taj Afsar, Dean Social Sciences AIOU Dr. Samina Awan and Chairman Qurani Center Abdul Basit Mujahid.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his address of welcome highlighted the University’s consistent efforts of projecting research-based studies that help to resolve socio-economic problems of the country. The AIOU is only University in the country that published fourteen research journals in the last three years. Of these, there are two journals one on Seerat Studies and other on Maarif-e-Islamic.

The AIOU, he added, has been turned into center of academic, literary and social activities in order to create awareness among its students and the Faculty members about the new challenges, while seeking aspirations from the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Maulana Abdul Ghaoor Haideri praised the AIOU for focusing on the study of Qurani sciences through its Qurani Center. He hoped that the educational institutions will follow it and contribute to establishment of a true Islamic welfare State, as was conceived by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammd Ali Jinnah.

He asserted that Pakistan was established on the slogan of ‘Pakistan Ka Matlab Kya La Ilaha Illallah’ and now this is duty of educational institutions to uphold the same and prepare the youth to follow it in a letter and spirit. He also underlined the need of developing national curriculum in line with the Qurani teachings.

The seminar was aimed at spreading awareness regarding two aspects of Quranic Sciences, i.e. Tajweed and Tafseer. The speakers gave their scholarly views about the significance of the two topics in the Islamic studies.

Both, they added are essential requirements to truly understand and spread the message of Holy Quran, that is a eternal book of guidance for the entire humanity for all times to come. This book is a complete code of life that provides solution to all the problems and challenges, facing the Ummah today, they added.

Originally published by INP