‘Maulana Fazlur Rehman likes trans-women’, claims Hareem Shah in new viral video

ISLAMABAD – Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Lately, the social media sensation made shocking claims against Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in her new viral video.

Days after making threatening remarks against Rana Sanaullah Khan, Shah hurled a shocking statement about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. In the clip filmed by herself, the social media celebrity said “Maulana Diesel likes she-males as she once saw him asking an agent in Qatar to arrange a trans-person for him”.

Hareem was confident, making shocking claims, and dared Maulana to sue her if her claims were false.

Her clip soon went viral on social media and social media users reacted.