Maulana Fazlur Rehman eyeing at Islamabad instead of Islam: Rashid

Says Shahbaz, Zardari manoeuvring for NRO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the leadership of two main opposition political parties was apparently busy in finding ways to have some sort of NRO. The minister while taking a taunt at JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said’ he is eyeing at Islamabad in lieu of Islam,’ adding that Co-Chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari is also willing to get NRO deal. Earlier today, Sheikh Rashid said that federal government is ready to provide all the required sources for the revival of Karachi Circular Railway project.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, Railways minister said that five more trains will be launched in Sindh in first hundred days of the present government. ‘Railways can bring revolution in country, adding that Dhabeji express will be inaugurated on October 31. In order to provide relief to labourers, Rashid said the railways will issue ticket for them having duration of a month, so that they can travel without any hindrance in Pakistan Railways (PR).

Federal Minister for Railways said the President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the new addition in the railway fleet, contented Rashid said. This is the launch of sixth train within merely 60 days of the new government; ‘we will fulfill our promise of bringing 10 new trains in 100 days of the government,’ the Minister boastfully mentioned. In the next phase, the Federal Minister vowed to introduce a shuttle train service between Karachi and Hyderabad. On October 16, Sheikh Rashid inaugurated two new passenger trains – the Mohenjo-Daro and Rohri Express trains.

The Mohenjo Daro passenger train runs between Sukkur and Kotri via Larkana route while Rohri Express chugs from Rohri to Khanpur. Talking to media on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said more than 31 railway stations are being upgraded across the country, adding that the PTI government will have to deliver within 100 days.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif is asking for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed criticized former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that he is now good for nothing. The minister said that federal government is ready to provide all the required facilities for revival of Karachi Circular Railway project. Five more trains will be launched in Sindh in first hundred days of present government, he announced. Rasheed said that Railway is back bone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said number of freight trains will be increased from eight to fifteen.

Share on: WhatsApp