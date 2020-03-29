Maulana Bashir demands end to lockdown

Saylani Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqihas demanded of the Sindh government to end lockdown in the province.

He was of the view during a press conference on Sunday that the govt should have consulted all the stakeholders before taking the harsh decision as it created a lot of difficulties for the masses.

Farooqi said the trust will distribute raw food items among two million people and cooked food among 100,000 others amid the crisis arising from the coronavirus threat.

Addressing the media, he said the entire world was going through a difficult time and all were affected by the ordeal. Speaking with regards to temporary shut of business, he expressed concern for daily wage workers, saying it would be difficult for them to make ends meet in such a situation. He said that he had met the Sindh chief minister to discuss the matter and had agreed to support the government in dealing with the crisis. “Distribution of food items is a part of that commitment,” he said, also urging other philanthropists to work in this regard.