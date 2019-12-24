Mature politicians

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson, Nadeem Afzal Chan while criticizing the opposition said on Tuesday despite of being in the mainstream politics for more than thirty years PML-N had hardly produced any eligible and politically mature politician. Talking to media he said PML-N leaders were utterly confused about giving remarks over different verdicts, if any verdict suited them the leader praised judiciary otherwise they created doubts about our judicial system. “PMLN is one of the old political party since it is in the political field for the last three decades almost, but it does not participate positively in the parliament which is crucial for the welfare of the masses,” he remarked.