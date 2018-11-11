Mattis backs Saudi ‘decision’ to halt Yemen refueling

Washington

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Friday that the United States supports Saudi Arabia´s “decision” to cease American aerial refueling for aircraft from the Riyadh-led coalition involved in the Yemen war.

“We support the decision by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after consultations with the US Government, to use the Coalition´s own military capabilities to conduct inflight refueling in support of its operations in Yemen,” Mattis said in a statement.

The official Saudi Press Agency had earlier said the coalition had asked for the “cessation of inflight refueling support” from the United States.

“Recently the Kingdom and the coalition has increased its capability to independently conduct inflight refueling in Yemen,” it said.

The move follows a report in the Washington Post that the US was to end the deal, and comes amid ongoing international outcry over Saudi actions in Yemen, particularly after a string of high-profile coalition strikes that have killed scores of civilians, many of them children.

Mattis in August warned that US support for the coalition was “not unconditional,” noting it must do “everything humanly possible to avoid any innocent loss of life.”

