Australia has suffered another blow to their preparations for the all-important encounter against England after Matthew Wade became the latest player to test positive for Covid.

Adam Zampa was the first player to return a positive test and it was practically a guarantee that someone he had contact with suffered the same fate.

The wicket-keeper batter is a central part of Australia’s T20 setup as they do not have a replacement for him in the squad with his understudy, Josh Inglis, out of the world cup due to an injury.

Australia opted to bring in Cameron Green instead of Alex Carey meaning either Glenn Maxwell or David Warner will have to keep wickets if Wade does not play the next game.

According to the updated rules by the ICC any player that tests positive for Covid during the World Cup can take the field but under strict rules which could still result in Matthew Wade taking on England.

Earlier in the tournament, George Dockrell played for Ireland in a match against Sri Lanka despite having tested positive for Covid-19.

Warner previously filled in as keeper in a Test against Pakistan in 2014 after an injury to Brad Haddin ruled the keeper out while Maxwell was seen practising the craft during Australia’s latest net session.

The world cup hosts will take on England tomorrow at the MCG and a defeat could end either side’s hope of reaching the semifinal.