Matthew Hayden is returning to the Pakistan Cricket team’s dugout as a team mentor for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed his appointment today.

Hayden oversaw Pakistan’s memorable run to the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup which saw the green shirts triumph over India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

With the world cup taking place in his native country, Hayden will bring valuable insights on how to navigate the notoriously difficult wickets for Pakistani batters.

The former Australian batter will join the team in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan reach Australia from Christchurch after competing in the three-team T20I series involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed Matthew Hayden back in the Pakistan dugout.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.

Hayden, himself, sounded excited at the prospect of reuniting with former colleagues.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”