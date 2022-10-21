Matters of mutual interest, increasing coop in various sectors discussed

Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan calls on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani

José Antonio de Ory, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works here on Thursday in his office in which matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors was discussed.

While speaking to the Ambassador, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani stressed the importance of expanding bilateral relations in the economic, commerce, investment and especially in the housing and manufacturing sectors.

He said that cordial ties between Pakistan and Spain are infact revalidation of shared perspective on regional and global raising sector contemporary development. Secretary also extended a cordial invitation to Mr. José Antonio, to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022 to which he extended his support and expressed his country’s participation in the event will bring mutual dividends to both friendly countries.