Matter to wonder if somebody dreaming to postpone general elections: Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General (SG) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch, who is also the SG of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), has said that it will be matter to wondered if somebody was dreaming to postpone the general elections.

Talking to leaders of the religious parties who called on him here on Saturday, Liaqat Baloch said that the democratic process must continue in accordance with the constitution failing which democratic system, the state and also the government would suffer badly.

Commenting on meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Justice, he said, “If the Faryad was without any plea, it was most undesirable, and if there was any objective, it should be made public.”

The JI leader said there was no threat to the 18th amendment. He said the real issue at present was the corrupt mafia which desired protection of their illegal wealth.

Liaqat Baloch said that the MMA would have deep imprints on the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. He urged the Ulema in the Punjab to sink internal differences and join hands to defeat the corrupt politicians.

