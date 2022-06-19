Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris are tied for the lead at the US Open entering the final day.

The Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and the American Will Zalatoris shot rounds of 68 and 67, respectively to share the US Open lead at 4-under following Saturday’s third round at The Country Club.

The defending champion Jon Rahm dropped into a solo third one shot back at 3-under, missing the chance to take the lead courtesy of a double-bogey on the 18th hole.

World no.1 Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin, and Keegan Bradley are all tied at 2-under entering the final round, with Rory McIlroy in a group that sits 1-under.

The third round of the US Open proved to be the most challenging for the participants with not a single player recording a bogey-free round and only seven players carding for under par.

Co-leader Zalatoris had the lowest round of the day at 67 with just one bogey as the 25-year-old still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour having finished runner-up twice at major championships.

Zalatoris’ second runner-up came just last month when he lost a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship.

Fitzpatrick is also without a win on the PGA Tour but 27-year-old has recorded seven victories on the DP World Tour.

With a victory tomorrow, Fitzpatrick could join Jack Nicklaus as the only other player to win the men’s US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur in 2013, becoming the first English winner at the event in over a century.

Joel Dahmen, who started the third round tied for the lead at 5-under, shot a 4-over 74 on Sunday to slip to three back of the leaders.

McIlroy, who will enter the final round three back at 1-under, is looking for his first major win in eight years. The Irishman has four previous major wins but his last came way back in 2014 at the PGA Championship.