Matric result today

Staff Reporter

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore will announce the names of position holder students of matric annual examination 2018 (Class 10) today (Friday) at 6:00 pm. Chairman Lahore Board Prof. Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail will give a briefing to the media at the conference hall of the board.

According to a spokesman of the Lahore Board, the detailed result will be announced on July 21 (Saturday) at 10:00 am. The board has also arranged a ceremony in honor of position holder students at a local hotel on Saturday at 10:00 am.

