Matric, intermediate exams to be held after June 20: Read complete NCOC decisions

NCOC session was held on 19 May under chairmanship of Mr Asad Umar and Co-chaired by Lt General Hamood uz Zeman Khan.

SAPM Health, Sindh Health Minister and Chief Secretaries of all Federating Units attended the session via video link.

A detailed review of disease prevalence in country and corresponding NPIs was taken.

Following important decision regarding NPIs were taken after extensive deliberation:

Sectors Opening from 24 May 21

Outdoor Restaurants will be opened daily till 23:59 hours. Takeaways allowed 24/7. Opening of Toursim sector under Stringent COVID Protocol. Separate instructions being issued. Opening of education institutes in districts with less than 5% positivity (Staggered opening) Sectors

Sectors opening After 1 June 21 (Subject to review on 27May)

Outdoor marriage ceremonies with max 150 Individuals will be allowed from 1 June 21. Staggered Opening of education sector from 7 June (other than those opened from 24 May)

Closures of following to continue till further Review;

Shrines Cinemas Indoor Dining Indoor Gyms Amusement Parks (however, walking / jogging tracks will remain open with strict adherence of COVID SOPs) Complete ban on contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events Ban on all types of indoor/outdoor gatherings (cultural, musical/religious/miscellaneous events) Ban on inter Provincial Public Transport for two closed days (Sat / Sun) wef 22 May 21

Miscellaneous Decisions:

Compliance to compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement Implementation of broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment Continuation of current in-bound and Land Border till further orders Gadani and Misri Shah Industry will be re-opened from 20 May 2021 Elective Surgeries will be reopened from 1 June All SSC / HSSC exams will be held after 20 June 21. Whereas, conduct of all professional / Non-Professional exams will take place on case-to-case basis as recommended by Ministry of Education.

Sectors Already allowed on 17 May

Resumption of normal Office Working Hours with 50% strength (50% Work from Home) Resumption of Market activities with closure by 08:00 pm (less essential services including export related sector) Public transport with 50% Capacity Railways to operate with 70% occupancy 2x days as closed days during a week

Detailed Review of NPIs will be carried out on 27 May and 7 June 21 respectively.