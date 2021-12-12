Matric, Inter exams as per new pattern

The Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee on Saturday approved a new pattern for matriculation and intermediate examinations in a bid to end cramming — the most ‘popular’ technique of the educational system.

As per the revised paper pattern, the question papers will be composed of 20 percent MCQs, 50 percent short questions and only 30 percent long questions.

After the approval, matric and intermediate examinations will be held in 2022 with the revised paper pattern that will divide the objective questions of the paper into three parts — general knowledge, application and understanding.

All educational boards in Punjab will be bound to conduct the examinations as per the new pattern.