Matric annual exams 2018 forms submission dates extended

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has extended the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) admission forms submission date for annual exams 2018 aimed at facilitating the candidates and educational institutions. According to the new schedule issued in this regard, now regular and private candidates can submit their admission forms for matric examination, with single fee till December 22, with double fee till Dec 29 and with triple fee till January 5.

RBISE spokesman Arslan Cheema said that annual SSC examination would start as per schedule announced earlier from March 1, 2018.—APP