Matmi rallies taken out on Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS)

Staff Reporter

The Youm-e-Shahadat of Amirul Momineen Fatah-e-Khyber Sher-e-Khuda Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S.) was observed throughout the country with devotion and respect. Matmi rallies were taken out in all small and big cities, town, and villages against the government restriction on procession on the call of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. These processions comprised Taboot, Zuljinah, Alam and other Taburrakaat. The mourners carried out peaceful Matmi protest by performing Seena-Zani, Zanjeer-Zani, Qama-Zani, Noha Khwani, and Matam. Azadaran took out Matmi processions on their routes by breaking the restrictions of the government on various places.

The central Matmi procession led by Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi was taken out from the headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih i.e. Ali Masjid in which thousands of Azadaran participated. Agha Moosavi while talking to media persons and Azadaran on this occasion said that Ali Ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) is not only the boasting Peshwa of Shias but of Sunnis also. He warned the government not to opt for collision with the Aliwallas as we accept death but never bargain. He said Imran Khan is a good person but he should not listen to incapable Advisers. He said the government has no decision capability and is confused.

The TNFJ chief said that Quranic verses heal the corona therefore we have no fear of corona. He said it is our challenge the corona will finish within five days if Khana-e-Kaaba, Masjid-e-Nabavi, shrines of the Aaimma and Masajid are opened; how could our prayers get accepted when all centres of prays are closed, he asked. He said we have carried out symbolic protest against the government measures and if the government did not change its attitude and measures to suppress the Maktab-e-Tashih continued then we can give a big call. He said protest is our basic right and Azadari is the soul of worships. He said we can also direct our processions towards Islamabad but keep the peace, solidarity and stability of the country dear to us therefore our love for peace and motherland should not be considered a weakness.

Agha Moosavi said that Maktab-e-Tashih has been deprived in all State bodies including the Council for Islamic Ideology and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Those who give wrong suggestions while sitting in the power corridors are answerable to Allah, Rasool (SAAW) and Batool (S.A.), he added. He said if the President is Alvi then he should restore the Nara-e-Haideri of the Pakistan Army Commandos which was done away with by a dictator owing to his biasness.