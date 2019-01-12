Matloob maintains lead on third day of National Golf Championship

Islamabad

Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana maintained the lead on third day of 8th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship being played at Karachi Golf Course on Saturday

Today, he scored another 3 under par to extend his overall score to 13 under par on the leader board, a private news channel reported. The runner up today was Hamza Amin of Islamabad who did 68 with 4 under par. His total for three days is 204-14 under par. Muhammad Naeem of Peshawar played well to achieve third position on the leader board with 67-5 under par.

Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal is on 4th position with 209-7 under par while another veteran Waheed Baloch of KGC is at sixth position today with 211-5 under par. The 46 golfers shortlisted after two-day cut participated from all over Pakistan and played with clear visibility on KGC’s greens.

The Pros and Caddies round concluded today with Ayaz Gul achieving the top position, followed by Taj Nabi of KPT and Shehzad Yousuf. Nabeel Khan took the lead in KGC caddies category. M Nawaz and Kalfort Jan followed him with second and third positions respectively.

Latif Khaskheli took first position in the KGC Veteran Professionals category. In this category, second position went to Syed Jamal Badshah and Abdul Karim took third. The final round for Senior and Junior Professional Golfers will be played on Sunday.—APP

