Mathira’s sister Rose too hot to handle in latest bold video

Rose Mohammed, sister of Pakistani TV host Mathira continued to raise the temperature with her bold persona.

Rose mastered the art of turning heads, and following the viral trend, the social media sensation sets internet on fire as she makes astonishing moves in new viral clip.

The diva flaunted contemporary outfit as she filmed herself standing in front of the mirror. Wooing social media users with her sensual facial expressions, Rose said “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different”.

As some social media users praised her bold appearance, others questioned her over revealing outfit.

For the unversed, Rose appeared in several dramas including Joru Ka Ghulam, Tere Mere Beech, and Mere Meherbaan.