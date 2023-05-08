Mathira’s sister Rose sets temperature high with new sizzling pictures

Mathira’s sister Rose Mohammed, an internet sensation, amassed hundreds of thousands of fans online as she continued to raise the temperature with her bold persona.

Rose, an avid social media user, sparked a frenzy online as her latest snaps went viral, keeping her fans glued to the screens with the model’s oomph.

In the latest clicks, the internet sensation slayed in a zebra stripes jumpsuit that highlighted her curves and hugged her body perfectly. The jumpsuit makes it a unique and eye-catching outfit for her as her bold fashion statement left an impression on the fans.

Here’s her latest avatar

For the unversed, Rose appeared in several dramas including Joru Ka Ghulam, Tere Mere Beech, and Mere Meherbaan.