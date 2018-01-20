Mathews will be advised longer rest during off season

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka’s regular captain Angelo Mathews, who has been rested for two matches in Bangladesh will need “enough rest” to overcome his frequent hamstring injury problem.

This was revealed by Pro. Arjuna de Silva, the member of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board medical panel.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, he said, “Angelo Mathews is our key player and we can / could not afford him to miss longer”.

“He was chosen to lead the team keeping our long-term plan. Unfortunately he will be missing the two matches (Chandimal led the side against Bangladesh on including the next tie against Zimbabwe on Sunday)”.

“Hopefully he will play the remaining matches on this tour”.

“We also hope he will play the tri-nation series (Independence Cup) in Sri Lanka but will take few weeks rest before our team departs for West Indies in June”.

“He needs no surgery but will have enough rest before that tour and we have no competitive cricket during the time”, Prof. Arjuna added.