Mathews, Malinga, Thisara summoned ‘to shake hands’ with each other

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka’s Hon. sports minister Harin Fernando has summoned the three national players-Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera-on Saturday, it is reliably learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in sports ministry, Harin Fernando is determined to sort out the differences among the team members.

Confirming the latest development, Harin Fernando, speaking exclusively said, “yes, I have invited them together and will ensure they shake hands before and after my meetings with them”.

“Before leaving for Canberra for the Test match against Australia, I met Mathews and Malinga separately. Now I have invited all three together”.

None of these three players are part of the Test squad, now touring South Africa. “I want unity in the team. I want the forthcoming World Cup is played by the Sri Lankan players as one unit and reach upto the Semi Final level. Once the team is in the Semi Final, it would be anybody’s Cup. I want to make them understand”.

The recent poor performance by the team in New Zealand and Australia was also the result of the fight among the players and their family members.

Malinga’s wife had publicly cited that Thisara’s inclusion in the team was due to his closeness with the minister and that Thisara with his wife went to meet the minister on a day when he was appointed as a sports minister. “Firstly, let me tell you that my meeting with Thisara, who was not accompanied by his wife as alleged, was accidental and he congratulated my on my appointment.

