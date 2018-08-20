Mathematics playing significant role in science, technology development

Adnan Arif

Islamabad

Research is a global activity and in order to keep abreast with the latest trends, one important step is arranging conferences at national and international levels which can provide impetus to our mathematicians to do research in all areas of the subject. In this way the innate talent in our mathematicians can be enhanced and the quality in research output can be improved considerably.

This was stated by the participants of the three day 19th International Pure Mathematics Conference (IPMC 2018) concluded here at Islamabad last evening. The Conference was jointly organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Higher Education Commission and Preston University in collaboration with Pakistan Mathematical Society, Advanced Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Algebra Forum. The event was participated by 150 participants, including 60 local and foreign mathematicians who attended the conference an presented their research work.

Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq Conference Convener and Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said in the concluding session that Mathematics is playing a significant role in the development of science and technology all over the world and people are benefiting from scientific and technical innovations. It is therefore pertinent at the government level to lay proper and balanced emphasis on the development of mathematics and it is also responsibility of academicians to promote and flourish mathematics in Pakistan. Mathematics, like other sciences, is a collaborated activity.

Our universities should ensure that their mathematical enterprise maintain contact with the international mathematical community through various means, like attending conferences/seminars abroad and inviting foreign mathematicians to attend conferences in Pakistan. The primary aim of organizing such an activity is to enhance the understanding of mathematics and to provide opportunity to the working mathematicians to exchange ideas with their colleagues at the national as well as international level.

The IPMC is the only forum in the country which is providing a platform on annual basis to mathematicians from Pakistan to interact and share their research contribution with eminent mathematicians from around the world since 2000. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Mathematical Society awards gold medal to an eminent mathematicians every year. This year gold medal was presented to late Khawja Dil Muhammad Dil. Khawja Dil Muhammad Dil Sahib was a dedicated and dynamic individual. He was a mathematician, educationist, administrator, political activist, poet, literary figure and a real-estate businessman. He was a prolific author. He wrote books on Algebra, Arithmetic and Geometry. His books found their niche in the curriculum of universities at Ali Garh, Bombay and Madras. He composed poetry in Urdu and his maiden collection ‘Dard-e-dil was brought out in 1935. Dil Muhammad was born in 1883 in Lahore.

With a natural flair for mathematics, he did his MA in Mathematics from Govt College Lahore in 1907. On account of his passion to serve his nation, instead of going for a government job, he preferred to join his own college, Islamia College Lahore, as a lecturer and remained there during his entire educational career. In 1940, Khawja Sahib was promoted to the office of the Principal of the college. He remained a member of syndicate of the Punjab University for 11 years. He also served as a Municipal Commissioner of Lahore. On this occasion rich tribute was paid to late Dr. Sarwar Kamran vice president of Pakistan Mathematical Society.

Share on: WhatsApp