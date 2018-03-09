Math-A-Thon at NUST

Staff Reporter

The second Math-A-Thon in Islamabad took place on Wednesday at National University of Sciences and Technology, where university students used sports and local games to develop creative and exciting ways to teach mathematics to school students of Grade 1 till 10.

The Math-A-Thon was a joint initiative of NUST, Code for Pakistan, Numaish Karachi and Alif Ailaan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science. Several Math-A-Thons are being planned to be held all across Pakistan in different universities.

17 teams from seven different departments of NUST joined students of three girls’ high schools and three boys’ high schools from Islamabad namely GGHS Comprehensive, GGHS Ghanda Chichi, GGHS Baghsardara, GBHS Muslim No.2, GBHS Faiz-ul-Islam and GBHS Islamia No.4. Each team consisted of three university students and one government school student from Grade 9th or 10th.