It is quite difficult to be comfort with the fact that Pakistan ranks low on the social development index of maternal health. The overall maternal mortality rate is 276 per 100,000 live births. Particularly, in Balochistan the rate is as high as 785. But unfortunately, less than 10% of pregnant women receive vaccine and immunization and other pregnant women die in large numbers. The reason is again level of nutrition, education and access to health services and more importantly, families are forced into extreme poverty as a result of crises related to healthcare cost. Then with the presence of such a high ratio of mortality rate of women, why the government had turned a blind eye to the disturbing health situation of women in the country, the government has this responsibility to solve such life threatening and life taking of public through various programme and planning.

ZOHRA ALI

Kech, Balochistan

