Matchless sacrifices of armed forces in war on terror laudable: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has said that matchless sacrifices rendered by armed forces of the country in the war against terrorism are laudable.

He said that while talking to Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Aamer Riaz who called on him at his office here on Tuesday and discussed various matters including professional activities of the Pak Army.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the role played by armed forces of Pakistan in war against terrorism will be written in the annals of history in golden words as peace has been restored due to their immoral sacrifices.

He said that mindset of terrorism and sectarianism should also be rooted out because it’s hindering the national progress and reiterated that this menace will be completely annihilated with the support of the nation.

The Chief Minister said that commitment of Pakistani nation in war against terrorism is very strong and armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies and people from different walks of life have rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country. The martyrs are the national heroes and nation is rewarded of their sacrifices in shape of peace. In fact, the whole nation pays tributes to their sacrifices, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that brave armed forces have written a new history of bravery and they have the fullest capability to deal with internal and external challenges. The nation has achieved unique success in war against terrorism because of its armed forces, he further said.

“We are also thankful to our martyrs whose sacrifices have restored peace. The families of the martyrs are our own and they will not be left alone. The Punjab government will continue looking after such families,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA). He said that no stone should be left unturned to maintain the peaceful atmosphere and law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active.

Additional staff should be posted on the routes of majalis and processions and implementation on security plan should be fully ensured, he further directed.

