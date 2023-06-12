Mastermind of May 9 attacks ‘now begging for talks’, says Maryam

Praises Prime Minister Shehbaz for giving ‘best budget’

Pakistan Muslim League-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan ‘mastermind’ of May 9 arson attacks, saying that the former premier was ‘now begging for talks and meetings.’

Addressing a workers’ convention in Shujaabad, she lambasted the former prime minister for ‘inciting people’ for attacking state institutions, saying did PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif ever asked his workers to set fire state buildings when he was removed from power.

“Nawaz Sharif fought oppression but never encouraged chaos,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the PML-N supremo will once again rise to power through democratic way.

She further said that the person who build metros, hospitals and schools can never incite people to ‘harm the country’. “A person’s lust for power had damaged the country and state institutions,” he added.

Maryam also said that they have even burnt the monuments of martyrs, adding that the people of Pakistan will never forgive the person who attacked the state institutions.

Maryam Nawaz said that no one will cast vote for Imran Khan now.

Maryam took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying, “After losing the government, he resorted to vandalism and attacked the military installations on May 9. Those who were involved in the May 9 vandalism deserve no sympathy or relief. The mastermind of the May 9 mayhem hides in his residence and lay blames at the workers”.

At the outset of her speech, she said, “I have come to Shujaabad for the first time and would like to thank you for your support and love.

She said, “He should be ashamed to call himself a leader. This man has set this country on fire because his own children do not live here.”

She heaped praise on the PML-N supremo, saying, “Nawaz Sharif never did politics of vandalism. The leader is the one who went to jail holding his daughter’s hand”.

“Despite the intention of breaking the PML-N, the party stood with Nawaz Sharif. But the PTI chief’s own party has shrunk today,” she asserted.

Speaking about the budget, Maryam praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, “The premier presented the best budget despite the many challenges country is facing”.