KABUL – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP militant Tariq Rafiq, the mastermind of the deadly Dasu attack, has been killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar region.

The notorious militant was the man behind the suicide bomb attack that killed over dozen people including Chinese engineers near Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district.

He was reportedly shot dead near the Paich Dara area of the Kunar region. The attack on Chinese workers halted the operations of the company in the wake of security concerns in the mountainous region, however the operations were restored lately.

Meanwhile, the body of the most wanted militant has not yet been recovered, while unverified pictures and videos show him apparently dead.

The deceased reportedly orchestrated an attack on Chinese engineers and helped BLA to execute a Chinese language center in Karachi last year which was carried out by female suicide bombers.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the TTP group involved in the Dasu terror attack was facilitated by the RAW-NDS nexus. The vehicle used in the attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan.