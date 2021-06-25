Masterclass Pak hospitality business school holds first convocation

Staff Reporter Karachi

Masterclass Pakistan hospitality business school held its first annual convocation recently at Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

Chairman, Consumer Association of Pakistan, Kokab Iqbal graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest alongwith some of the industry experts.

Welcoming the esteemed guests which included the families of graduates, faculty & staff members, industrial and corporate partners, distinguished chefs and supporters, Mr. Usama Ahmed, CEO Masterclass Pakistan praised the efforts of the students, faculty and parents and emphasized upon the post pandemic career options and opportunities for new career aspirants in the hospitality industry.

He further added that emerging and fastest growing industries play an important role in the economic development of countries.

In this crucial time, where our country is facing tremendous problems education in diverse and emerging field is a path for the prosperity of Pakistan.

A total of 128 graduates were conferred degrees in the discipline of Culinary Arts and Baking & Patisserie.