MasterChef Australia judge placed into admin

Sydney

MasterChef Australia judge’s restaurant empire goes into administration after wages scandal The restaurant empire of former Australian MasterChef judge George Calombaris was placed into voluntary administration Monday, a year after a wages scandal at his eateries and his exit from the globally popular show. Calombaris posted the news to his Instagram account, expressing “deep sadness and regret” over a move which hands control of the MAdE Establishment restaurant group to administrators, who will now decide the future of the business.