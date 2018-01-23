Mastercard offers 15pc discount on flydubai

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mastercard cardholders in Pakistan can kick off the New Year with Priceless travel experiences to destinations across the flydubai network with 15% discount* on return flights booked online on www.flydubai.com. flydubai OPEN rewards members will benefit from an additional 5% discount on flights.

“As the travel and tourism sector continues to prosper, savvy travellers in Pakistan are demonstrating a keen interest in deals and rewards to make their journeys more memorable. Mastercard is committed to providing cardholders with benefits that meet their lifestyle needs, and we’re delighted to announce this promotion with flydubai to give travellers more opportunities to create Priceless experiences in 2018,” said Aurangzaib Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.

“From our network in Pakistan of five destinations and more than 60 flights a week, our work with Mastercard provides passengers with yet another opportunity to explore Dubai and beyond with flydubai”, said Sudhir Sreedharan.