Mastercard-Easypaisa join hands

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In a major move aimed at further driving the cashless ecosystem in Pakistan, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, and Easypaisa, the first and largest mobile financial service (MFS) provider in the country, will now enable Masterpass QR payments for Easypaisa Mobile Account users on the Easypaisa Smartphone application.

Masterpass QR is the country’s first interoperable QR payment service that allows Smartphone consumers to simply scan a QR code at thousands of merchants countrywide and make instant and secure payments. The innovative and cost-effective solution, which first went live in Pakistan in August 2016, makes it easy for customers to pay for purchases for a wide variety of goods and services.

Shahid Mustafa, President and CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said: “Since our inception, we have been working relentlessly to transform Pakistan’s financial landscape. This partnership with Mastercard is significant as it allows us to offer thousands of merchants to our customers to make digital payments. We will continue to partner with leading financial players like Mastercard to pursue our shared digital and financial inclusion goals in the country.”

The Masterpass QR service will now be available to more than 10 million Easypaisa Mobile Account customers who use the Easypaisa Mobile App. Customers without an Easypaisa Mobile Account can simply download the Easypaisa App from the Google Playstore or iOS App store to open an Easypaisa Mobile Account within seconds.