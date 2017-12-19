Mastercard on course to drive adoption of Masterpass QR

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a step aimed at driving the wider adoption of Masterpass QR in Pakistan, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, recently hosted the Masterpass Golf Classic 2017 in Karachi, highlighting the features of the country’s first interoperable digital payment service.

Masterpass QR from Mastercard is a quick response (QR) mobile payments solution that allows consumers to make simple and secure digital payments across devices and channels. To make purchases using this service, users simply scan a QR code displayed on the merchant’s device using a mobile app, without cash or cards. Similarly, the easy to deploy, mobile-driven person–to-merchant (P2M) payments solution enables retailers to accept immediate payments by reducing the exposure to risk.

More than 100 golfers including top executives from companies across various industries and sectors as well as Mastercard’s key customers gathered at the Defence Authority Country & Golf Club in Karachi for the Masterpass Golf Classic 2017. Participants experienced the technology first-hand as they downloaded Masterpass QR-enabled mobile applications to engage in a range of QR experiences at the first-of-its-kind event.

“Since we introduced the solution in Pakistan, we have been working with a number of local industry players to roll out various wallets and solutions leveraging the power of Masterpass QR technology. The Masterpass Golf Classic 2017 is part of our broader campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of the hassle-free and innovative solution among tech-savvy consumers, to further drive the cashless ecosystem in the country,” said Aurangzaib Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.

Masterpass QR was first launched in Pakistan in 2016, and has subsequently been rolled out in various other markets across the globe.