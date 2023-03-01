‘Master Plan for Quetta city’ seminar held

A seminar was organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) about the need for a Master Plan of Quetta here Tuesday. The speakers from BTTN, Quetta Development Mahaz (QDM) and Majlis Fiqr o’ Danish (MFD) shared their views, challenges, ground realities and the way forward for the need for a Master Plan for Quetta City. The seminar was moderated by Muneeb Ur Rehman, Research Fellow BTTN, Quetta.

Head of BTTN Agha Ahmad Gul gave an introductory talk. He briefed the audience about the possibilities of massive earthquakes in Quetta and argued that on account of mismanagement, corruption and improper or no town planning at all, Quetta cannot stand against such catastrophic disaster(s) that Turkiye and Syria have recently faced.

The first speaker of the seminar Farid Bugti, Deputy Convenor QDM, seconded Brig Gul’s views. He presented a five-point solution that should be considered for any proposed master plan for Quetta. These points include: Quetta is an overpopulated city, therefore population development should be a part of a Master Plan for Quetta; a successful model should be adopted for the said purpose instead of testing a new model; markets should not be allowed within the city; road permits should not be given to old vehicles; career counselling and provision of required skills should also be kept in the to-do list while planning such a Master Plan.