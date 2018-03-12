Master, Newage and Diamond record victories

National Open Polo Championship

Lahore

Master Paints/Rizvi’s, Newage/BBJ Pipes and Diamond Paints recorded triumphs in the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup 2018 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Master Paints/Rizvi’s played outstanding polo against title winners of previous tournament Barry’s and edged past them by 9-7 in the first encounter of the day. Juan Cruz Losada emerged as top scorer from the winning side as he hammered fabulous five goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan struck a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Sufi Farooq contributed one goal apiece. From the losing side, Juan Maria Ruiz (Tito) scored a quartet while Bilal Haye banged in a brace and Ramiro Zavaleta hit one.

The first chukker was evenly poised as two goals each came from the both the sides to make it 2-2. The second chukker also finished with both the teams leveling at 3-3 as they scored one goal each. Master Paints/Rizvi’s took 6-4 lead in the third chukker, as they struck three and Barry’s one.

The fourth chukker was fully dominated by Barry’s as they hammered a hat-trick to take 8-6 lead and they were looking for more goals to register victory but Master Paints/Rizvi’s made a strong comeback in the fifth and last chukker by hammering an impressive hat-trick to take 9-8 lead, which remained intact till the final whistle and Master Paints/Rizvi’s emerged as winners.

The second match of the day proved to be a thriller where Newage/BBJ Pipes registered a close 7-6 victory over Master Paints Black. Salvador Ulloa was star of the day for Newage/BBJ Pipes as he slammed in 6 out of 7 goals while the remaining one came from Ahmed Zubair Butt. From the losing side, which also played exceptionally but couldn’t finish victorious in the end, Hissal Ali Hyder fired fantastic four goals while Raja Mikael Sami and Juan Cruz Losada struck one goal each.

Master Paints Black were off to flying start as they thwarted tremendous three goals to take 3-0 lead in the first chukker while the second chukker remained goalless. —APP