Massive tree plantation drives required to transform city: KU VC

The city of Karachi looks like a concrete jungle and we need to launch a massive tree plantation camping on a priority basis to transform this concrete forest into a lush green city.

If we want to provide a better and healthy environment to our next generation then we have to act quickly, and the only way to have a clean and green city for the generation to come is by participating in the ongoing charity of tree plantation drives across the metropolis.

The University of Karachi frequently launches regular tree plantation campaigns, and also provides good care and protection to the plants and that is why we have a lush campus. These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday.