Massive transfers made in LWMC

Staff Reporter

In order to improve cleanliness situation in the city and discourage political influence within the organization Chairman LWMC Capt (Rtd) Anwar ul Haq directed MD LWMC Mr.Farrukh butt to shuffle/transfer the officers in this regard.

MD LWMC on the directions of Chairman LWMC transferred nearly 54 Zonal monitoring officers of LWMC. All transfers are made on the special directions of Chairman LWMC. Chairman LWMC stated that political interference is unacceptable and all workers followed by officers should work dedicatedly without taking any political pressure.

