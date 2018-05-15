Massive traffic gridlock in City leaves commuters frustrated for hours

Staff Reporter

The citizens of Karachi on Monday suffered through prolonged traffic jams due to rain water ac-cumulation and develop-ment work in different ar-eas across the metropolis.

Inspector General Sindh AD Khawaja took notice of the traffic situation as the authorities appeared helpless in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Due to cleaning work be-ing performed on a drain at Wireless Gate on Sharea Faisal, traffic jams were witnessed in the area. Similarly, M A Jin-nah road witnessed traffic congestion due to devel-opment work at Nawa-i-Waqt crossing.

Another main artery of the city, University Road, also suffered traffic blockage due to ongoing development work as the track from Hasan Square towards NIPA was closed for traffic.

In the metropolis’ Saddar area, citizens suffered traffic jams as sewerage water had inundated the road leading towards the airport.

Residents of Defence Housing Authority also suffered traffic conges-tion on Khyaban-i-Ittehad due to development work in the area. National Highway at Malir also witnessed traffic conges-tion due to sewerage wa-ter.

At the Chamra Chowrangi area of the metropolis, due to rain water accumulation, traf-fic was moving slowly, said traffic officials.

Furthermore, traffic po-lice officials said that due to development work in Pak Colony, smooth flow of traffic moving towards Garden area was dis-rupted.

The IG also directed the traffic authorities to en-sure smooth flow of the traffic and asked the con-cerned police stations to help the traffic police in the affected areas to open the roads for traffic.