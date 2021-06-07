Massive military build-up in IIOJK worries locals

A large number of Indian paramilitary forces have arrived in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while most of them have been deployed in north Kashmir and parts of Jammu region.

The massive troop build-up has led some local leaders to raise concerns as this is for the first time IIOJK is seeing such a build-up since August 2019, when special status of the territory was scrapped after the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Local leaders say such a massive troop movement is leading to worries about something big going to happen.

Some political leaders who were detained after August 05, 2019 said they feared they could be detained again.

Officials, however, said there is no truth in rumours of the troop movement as a prelude to some big development. The troops arriving in IIOJK are those who went for election duty to West Bengal and other states, a senior police officer said.

Before the announcement in August 2019 to scrap special status of the territory, at least 800 additional companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Kashmir valley.—KMS